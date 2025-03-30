Tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado watch that is in effect for our area.

Area counties affected include Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby and Brown counties. Other affected counties include Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Davies, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

From the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department:

The county remains under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather and Marginal Risk for flash flooding today. Another round of severe weather is expected Wednesday, April 2nd. Multiple rounds of rainfall Thursday through Saturday may lead to flooding. We will continue to monitor and update as necessary.

Key Messages:

Enhanced Risk for severe weather Sunday.

Marginal Risk for flash flooding Sunday.

Expected timing of the severe threat is about 2 PM to 11 PM.

Could see multiple rounds of storms through some areas.

Greater chance of supercell development south of Indianapolis.

Localized flooding is possible Sunday afternoon and evening with the storms.

Another round of severe weather expected Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heavy rain possible.

Extent of severe weather threat still in question. Confidence is increasing.

Isolated flooding today with more widespread flooding later in the week as additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms impact the area.

Timing:

Sunday – 2 PM to 11 PM

Primarily between 2 PM and 8 PM for Bartholomew County, but can occur anytime between 2 PM and 11 PM..

Wednesday – Exact timing still in question.

Main Threats:

Damaging wind gusts – 70 to 80 + mph. Please note these winds can still do the same damage as an EF0 or EF1 tornado, so do not let your guard down.

Isolated tornadoes.

Large hail – 1 to 2”+.

Localized flooding possible – storm total rainfall as high as 0.5” to 1.0”+.

Actions/What To Do: