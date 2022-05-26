Tornado warning, tornado on ground near Seymour

website maker The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Tornado Warning for…

Southeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana…

Northwestern Jennings County in southeastern Indiana…

Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 630 PM EDT, a confirmed funnel cloud perhaps briefly touching down as a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles.

* The tornado will be near…

Azalia around 635 PM EDT.

Elizabethtown around 640 PM EDT.

Columbus and Grammer around 645 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.