Tornado warning, tornado on ground near Seymour
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Tornado Warning for…
Southeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana…
Northwestern Jennings County in southeastern Indiana…
Until 645 PM EDT.
* At 630 PM EDT, a confirmed funnel cloud perhaps briefly touching down as a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles.
* The tornado will be near…
Azalia around 635 PM EDT.
Elizabethtown around 640 PM EDT.
Columbus and Grammer around 645 PM EDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.