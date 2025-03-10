Tornado warning system test set for Tuesday morning

There will be a statewide test of the tornado warning system tomorrow.

According to state and local emergency officials, the Indiana Broadcasters Association and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will be testing the system Tuesday morning as part of Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

You can expect to hear tornado sirens blaring and the Emergency Alert System sounding at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The test is done to ensure the system is working properly in the event of an actual tornado.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week runs through Saturday. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that Indiana averages more than 20 tornadoes each year, along with hundreds of severe thunderstorms that produce damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding.

In the case of severe or inclement weather conditions tomorrow, the test will be rescheduled for Wednesday.