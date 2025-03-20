Tornado sighted in Bartholomew County: Power lines blocking several roads

A tornado was spotted by weather watchers in Bartholomew County this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, at 8:56 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles east of Columbus, moving northeast at 50 mph. Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that the tornado appears to have passed through Jonesville, the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds, Walesboro, Ceraland and Petersville areas.

There are many reports of power lines down, roads blocked by fallen trees, and barns blown down. Affected areas include:

East State Road 46 with several reports of power lines down.

A barn is reportedly down on South County Road 650E with a leaking propane tank that was blown over.

The traffic lights are out at State Road 7 and U.S. 31.

County Road 500S has power lines down across the road.

State Road 11 and 550S at Wayne Park has multiple trees down with power lines in the trees and on houses.

Roof ripped off of home on County Road West 625S.

Trees down on County Road 100S.

As of 10 p.m. , Bartholomew County REMC was reporting 3,857 customers without power, with most of those on the eastern side of the county. Duke Energy was reporting 421 customers without power just east of Columbus and another 845 in the Westport area.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.