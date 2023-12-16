Time remains for pre-Christmas blood donations

The American Red Cross says there is still time to give the gift of your blood donation, before Christmas.

The Red Cross anticipates difficulties providing enough blood for patients in need during the winter months.

Through the end of December, those who donate will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered into a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and 65-inch television.

There will be several local donation opportunities including on Tuesday, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Columbus Municipal Airport on Ray Boll Boulevard and from 2 to 7 p.m. at Tea Creek Baptist Church, on Jennings County Road 300W. You can also donate blood on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at Decatur County Memorial Hospital on North Lincoln Street in Greensburg.

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).