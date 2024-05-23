Time as BCSC superintendent winds down for Roberts

With the end of the school year, Bartholomew Consolidated Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts is moving on.

Roberts has been with the Bartholomew Consolidated school district for eight years. He said his greatest accomplishment has been the connections he has made.

Roberts said among his proudest achievements was being able to increase teacher pay.

Roberts last day is technically at the end of June but he will be taking some personal days in the next few weeks. Roberts will be replaced by Dr. Chad Phillips, who has been with the district for 20 years.

Roberts is taking on a new role as vice president with the Community Education Coalition. Roberts will be working on enhancing equitable educational access, attainment, and success, creating seamless pathways to regional career opportunities, encouraging young people to stay and work locally and attracting more companies to grow and establish themselves in the region.