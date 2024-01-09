TIF 101 redevelopment session rescheduled for Jan. 29th

The city of Columbus Redevelopment Department has rescheduled an information session, meant to educate the public and new city officials on tax increment financing districts and how they work.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the session will now be held on Monday January 29th, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Cal Brand Meeting Room at Columbus City Hall.

You will be able to learn more about how TIF funds are captured, financing options for TIF funds, and a preview of legislation related to TIF districts.

The presenters will be Bradley Bingham, with Barnes and Thornburg who serves as bond counsel for the Columbus Redevelopment Commission and Andrew Lanam with Stifel Public Finance, financial advisor to the city agency.