Tickets on sale for Historical Society cemetery event

Tickets are now on sale for Talking Tombstones, a fundraiser for the Bartholomew County Historical Society coming up on May 4th.

The event will take place at the historic Columbus city cemetery south of Donner Park and will feature actors taking on the roles of famous residents of the past who are buried in the cemetery. It will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4th with check in at 19th Street and parking available between Donner Center and the Cemetery.

Tickets are $15. You can get them through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-tombstones-2023-tickets-619388035287), at the Bartholomew County Historical Society museum on Third Street or at the event.

For more information you can call the historical society at 812-372-3541.