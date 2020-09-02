Tickets go on sale today for Bartholomew Opening Gates tour

Tickets are available, starting today, for the Bartholomew County Historical Society’s upcoming Opening Gates tour.

A variation on the Open Door Tour that has been held in previous years, the Opening Gates tour will feature six outdoor sites around the Columbus area including two gardens designed by landscape architect Dan Kiley. Those will be at the Hamilton and Miller houses.

Other sites on the tour will include the Inn at Irwin Gardens, the Henry Breeding Farm Master Gardeners garden, the Columbus City Cemetery and North Christian Church, which also features Kiley-designed landscaping.

The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19th. Tickets are $25 and they go on sale today at the Historical Society Museum on Third Street, Viewpoint Books, The Columbus Area Visitors Center and through the society website at bartholomewhistory.org. Tickets available through EventBrite.com