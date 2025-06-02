Ticket Now on Sale for 39th Annual Our Hospice Summer Concert

Tickets are now on sale for the 39th Annual Our Hospice Summer Concert which will be taking place labor day weekend, Saturday August 30th at the Circle K Fieldhouse, Nexus Park, in Columbus. The exciting night of music will consist of tribute bands playing classic hits from Elton John, Billy Joel, and The Eagles.Concert tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 5 and under are free but must have a ticket to enter.There will be a raffle for a chance to win $10,000 and can be purchased in advance at the Hospice Center or from Our Hospice, Palliative Care, and volunteer team members.The drawing will take place right before the final act performs. You do not need to be present at the concert to purchase or win. For more information visit ourhospice.org/concert.