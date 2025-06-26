Thursday night fair events include auto racing, chute contest

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues today with Bartholomew County Commissioners Day at the fair.

Entertainment tonight starting at 7 p.m. will include Timothy Smith with a classic rock show at the David Boll Theater, Green Timbe Music featuring Louis and Teresa Green at the Farm Bureau Building and the Heartland Auto Racing Tour Hart Micro series at the grandstand. The working chute contest sponsored by the Bartholomew County FFA Alumni will be at the pavilion starting at 8

The midway will open at 5 p.m. with buy one get one wristbands for $30.

You can get more information at bartholomewcountyfair.com