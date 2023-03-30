Thrive Alliance seeks volunteer grandparents for classrooms

Thrive Alliance is looking for volunteers to be foster grandparents in classrooms in Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.

Classroom Grandparents must be at least 55, pass a criminal history check, and meet income eligibility guidelines. The grandparents serve in public and private school classrooms and Head Start Centers across the counties. Classroom grandparents provides seniors the opportunity to share their lifetime of experiences, in a one-on-one situation.

Marci DeBock, Thrive Alliance’s Foster Grandparent Director said the agency is working to ensure there is a full roster of grandparents to meet the many requests received from the schools.

For more information you can go to https://thrive-alliance.org/foster-grandparent/ or call 812-314-2769.