Thrive Alliance seeking handy volunteers for home repairs

Thrive Alliance is looking for volunteers to help perform home maintenance, repairs and construction projects.

According to the agency, they are looking for adidtions to the Wednesday Crew. Every Wednesday, the group made up of primarly of retired people, goes out to help residents of Thrive Alliance’s homes and apartments. The crew members stay busy and provide an essential service.

Thrive Alliance serves as Indiana’s Agency on Aging for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties. The agency’s mission is to mprove the quality of life and health for people at risk of losing their independence.

If you are interested in helping, you can call 812-372-6918 and hit extension 2764 to reach Sue Lamborn.