Thrive Alliance opens new Seymour meal site

Thrive Alliance is announcing a new meal site in Seymour focused on seniors.

The local agency for aging is hosting the site at 200 East Third street in Seymour with meals are offered Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The congregate meal sites also provide educational topics and activities. The events promote physical, economic, mental, social, and physiological well-being of the participants.

There is no charge to participants who are 60 or older. Contributions are accepted and encouraged to help offset the costs of the program.

The costs of the meals are subsidized through Title III.

For more information, you can contact Thrive Alliance, at 812-372-6918.