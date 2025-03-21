Thrive Alliance offering help to family caregivers

Thrive Alliance will be offering its Powerful Tools for Caregivers virtual sessions again starting next month.

The sessions are an educational program that helps family caregivers.

This program is meant to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Each class consists of six sessions held once a week. They will be held via Zoom from April 22nd through May 27th on Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

The program is free but registration is required. The deadline to register is April 21st. To register or get more information you can call 812-372-6918 Ext 2402