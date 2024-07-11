Thrive Alliance offering caregiver workshops in Seymour

Thrive Alliance will be offering its Powerful Tools for Caregivers sessions in Seymour, starting later this month.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide caregivers with the tools they need to take care of those in their care while also taking care of themselves.

This program is is meant to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The series consists of six sessions held once a week. Classes will be held every Thursday from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., in the Community Room of Crossroads Senior Apartments, on South Poplar Street in Seymour starting on July 25th. Classes run through August 29th.

The program is free and you are invited to attend. You can register by July 22nd by calling 812 372-6918 and going to ext. 2403.