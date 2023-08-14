Three wanted suspects arrested at Columbus home

Suspicious activity at a Columbus home led to the arrest of three wanted people over the weekend.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers noticed a vehicle pull up behind a home in the 1700 block of Union Street. Police say that three peopel got out and one ran into the home. Police recognized him as 27-year-old Tyrael C. Washington and found that he was wanted on several outstanding Shelby County warrants.

He was arrested shortly after that without incident.

Police also found two other wanted people at the home and arrested them on outstanding warrants also. 42-year-old Duane R. Edwards was wanted on an Orange County warrant and 23-year-old Christina C. Wilson was wanted out of Bartholomew County.

Christina C. Wilson. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Duane R. Edwards. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. Tyrael C. Washington. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.