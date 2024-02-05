Three teens arrested after stolen car crashed in apartments

Three Columbus juveniles in a stolen vehicle crashed into an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the Steinhurst Manor Apartments on Salzburg Boulevard at about 3:10 a.m. in the morning Sunday after the car crashed into the building, causing minor damage.

Police say that three 16-year-olds were soon caught running from the area. Officers also determind that the license plate and vehicle had been reported stolen, and that the ignition had been damaged.

All three teens were taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement

and curfew Violations.