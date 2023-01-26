Three dead in Jennings County house fire

Three people have died in a house fire in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of a fully involved house fire in northern Columbia Township at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three fatalities were confirmed in the blaze.

Shortly after deputies and firefighters arrived, investigators with the sheriff’s department contacted the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Additional information will be released as it become available.