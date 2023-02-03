Three Columbus firefighters promoted

The Columbus Fire Department is announcing the promotion of three firefighters to fill recent vacancies left by retirements.

According to the department, Lt. Leroy Armstrong has been promoted to the rank of Captain. Armstrong is a nineteen-year veteran of the fire department and was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.

Firefighter Allen James has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. James has served fifteen years with the Columbus Fire Department.

Firefighter Jarrad Mullis has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Mullis has served nine years with the Columbus Fire Department.

