Three Columbus firefighters promoted

Three Columbus firefighters are being promoted to fill a vacancy left by retirement.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, Captain Mike Sieverding has been promoted to the Rank of Battalion Chief. Sieverding is a twenty-five year veteran of the department and was promoted to Captain in 2013.

Lt. Aaron Eichel has been promoted to the rank of captain. Eichel has served sixteen years with the Columbus Fire Department.

Firefighter Chris Tuttle has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Tuttle has served been with the department for 16 years.

Battalion Chief Jeff Cain retired on January 6th.