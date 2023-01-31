Three arrested in hunting gear theft investigation

Three Jennings County residents were arrested after an investigation into the theft of hunting equipment.

According to reports from Indiana DNR conservation officers, officers served a search warrant on a home as part of an investigation into the thefts near Paris Crossing earlier this month. That search revealed items tied to other Jennings County theft cases, as well as marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia.

40-year-old Terry J. Kinworthy of Paris Crossing is facing preliminary charges of theft, trespassing, cultivating marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and for possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe.

50-year-old John Stacy and 41-year-old Meagan P. Stacy, also of Paris Crossing are being accused of cultivating and possessing of marijuana.

Conservation officers were assisted in the investigation by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department and the North Vernon Police Department.