Three arrested in Columbus drug-dealing investigation

Police say that three people have been arrested in Columbus after an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team..

According to the Columbus Police Department, after receiving tips about drug sales at a home in the 2200 block of Indiana Avenue, a search warrant was served at the residence on Monday by the Columbus and Bartholomew County SWAT team. The search uncovered almost a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine along with fentanyl. Also found were packaging materials, digital scales, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Residents at the home were arrested including 51-year-old Robert L. Shutters, 59-year-old Richard L. Spray, 59, and 45-year-old Cheri Foley.

Shutters and Spray are facing charges including dealing in methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance as well as for possessing drugs. Foley is being accused of possessing meth and drug paraphernalia as well as visiting a common nuisance.

The investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County continues and additional charges are possible, police say.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department, and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. It targets the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.

