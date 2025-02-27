Three arrested after raid of Columbus home

Three people have been arrested after an investigation into narcotics sales in Columbus.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team has been investigating drug sales at a home in the 700 block of 22nd Street and deputies and Columbus police officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

Inside the home they found 50 grams of methamphetamine, more than $2,700 cash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence of dealing narcotics in the home. They also seized three firearms found at the home.

Three people at the home were arrested.

63-year-old Timothy Perry of Columbus is facing charges of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine as well as maintaining a common nuisance and for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

35-year-old Michael Coffey also of Columbus is being accused of possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.

28-year-old Anna Arney of Hope is being accused of a misdemeanor for visiting a common nuisance.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office targeting the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department