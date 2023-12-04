Three arrested after overdose at Columbus home

An overdose at a Columbus home early Saturday led to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges.

According to Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of McKinley Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. about a person who was unconscious and not breathing. Police performed life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived and he eventually regained consciousness. he was then transported to Columbus Regional Health.

But while inside the home, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia is plain view. A search of the home uncovered a box containing syringes and nearly half a pound of methamphetamine.

Three Columbus residents were arrested as a result of the investigation. 30-year-old Phillip L. Thompson and 27-year-old Jordan T. Roberts are being accused of dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possessing drug paraphernalia and the syringes. 51-year-old Kristen M. Sexton is facing preliminary charges for possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as visiting a common nuisance.

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Jordan Roberts Phillip Thompson Kristen Sexton