Three arrested after months long drug-dealing investigation

The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement team has made three arrests in a months-long drug-dealing investigation.

According to the Columbus Police Department, police received tips about drugs being sold from a home in the 2500 block of 14th Street about two months ago. On Thursday, they served a search warrant on the home and one of the suspects, 46-year-old Benji Smith fled the scene on a bicycle, but was soon taken into custody.

Inside the home police found more than $4,000 in cash, more than six ounces of meth, scales, drug packaging material, and other drug paraphernalia. Police arrested two people at the home, 61-year-old Anthony Jeffares, and 61-year-old Kathy Baker, both of Columbus.

Smith is facing preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, for possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, criminal mischief and for resisting law enforcement.

Jeffares and Baker are both being accused of maintaining a common nuisance, and Baker was also wanted on an outstanding Hancock County warrant.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department.