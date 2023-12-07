Three arrested after Interstate stop south of Seymour

Three people from Louisville were arrested on drug related charges after police had to run after a man who fled across Interstate 65 near Seymour Tuesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident started at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a trooper stopped a car on northbound Interstate 65 south of the Seymour exit. The trooper became suspicious that drug activity might be going on and as he investigated, a back seat passenger ran from the car, across all of the lanes of the interstate. 28-year-old Alonzo Dixon of Louisville was quickly taken into custody with the assistance of the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department and an off-duty deputy from Clark County.

A search of the vehicle recovered a bag with almost 200 pills that were believed to contain fentanyl. A search of the driver, 18-year-old Landon Pearl of Louisville found he was also carrying more pills of a controlled substance.

30-year-old Devon Peach of Louisville was an occupant of the car and was found to have an outstanding warrant from Kentucky. He was also found to have his eight-month old baby in the vehicle. The child was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

All three are facing new charges of dealing in and possessing the narcotics. Peach is being charged with neglect of a dependent and Dixon is facing another charge of resisting law enforcement.