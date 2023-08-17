Three arrested after Columbus prostitution investigation

Three people are facing charges after an investigation in prostitution in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, authorities found out about an advertisement for an escort service in the city. The investigation led to the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and Columbus Intelligence Led Policing Unit to arrest 32-year-old Mariel V. Hautman, and 48-year-old Corey S. Singer, both of Columbus for their suspected involvement in the prostitution.

Police say they also found that Singer was a previous sex offender who was required to register with authorities, but had not done so.

A search warrant was served on their home in the 3000 block of Streamside Drive. Investigators discovered several bags with about 45 grams of methamphetamine, packaging material, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. They also found a 4-year-old child locked inside a room.

Hautman is facing preliminary charges including dealing in methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a Common Nuisance and prostitution.

Singer is being accused of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a Common Nuisance, failing to register as a sex offender and prostitution.

55-year-old Chad Singer of Davenport, Iowa was also arrested at the home. He is being charged with visiting a common nuisance.

Evidence photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Mariel V. Hautman Chad Singer Corey S. Singer