Three arrested after call for Orinoco Avenue overdose

Three people have been arrested after Columbus police responded to an overdose at a home.

According to the Columbus Police Department, rescue workers were called to the home in the 1600 block of Orinoco Avenue about a suspected overdose early Thursday morning. They found 50-year-old James R. Wilson Jr. who was unresponsive and not breathing. Officers administered Narcan and with the assistance of medics, Wilson was revived.

But officers also found that Wilson was wanted on an outstanding parole warrant. As he was taken into custody, officers discovered he was carrying fentanyl.

A search warrant was issued and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team searched the home and discovered a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine, multiple firearms, digital scales with meth residue, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. One of the firearms was also found to have been stolen during a vehicle break-in in Columbus in 2022.

Police arrested the homeowner, 70-year-old Steve A. Kinser and 34-year-old Crystal W. Watkins, who was found at the home.

Kinser is facing charges of dealing in methamphetamine greater than 10 grams, possession of a stolen firearm and maintaining a common nuisance. Watkins was arrested on charges of visiting a common nuisance. In addition to the outstanding warrant, Wilson is facing a new charge for possessing the drugs.

Police say that the investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County continues and additional charges are possible.

Photos courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Steve Kinser Crystal Watkins James H Wilson Jr