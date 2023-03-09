Three area communities to take part in Main Street workshops

Three area communities will be part of Community Transformation Workshops organized by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs through the Main Street program.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Wednesday that North Vernon, Greensburg and Franklin would be among 21 communities taking part in the workshops, slated to happen between now and the end of the year.

The workshops are meant to assist the cities to define community-informed and market-driven strategies to direct and strengthen its revitalization efforts. The chosen communities must take part in the two-day workshops and they will help them become or remain accredited through Main Street America.

Office of Community and Rural Affairs Executive Director Denny Spinner said the communities will learn more about efforts toward economic development and community engagement geared toward their unique city or town.

The workshops will be held with the assistance of consultants from Main Street America.

For more information on the Indiana Main Street program, visit in.gov/ocra/mainstreet. For more information on Main Street America, visit mainstreet.org/home.