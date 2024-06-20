Thompson grilling event raised $32k for Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund

A grilling event last weekend raised $32,000 for the Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund.

Held on Saturday at Thomson Furniture and Mattress, the 10th annual Hoosier Egg Fest featured 22 teams competing to provide the best food and to raise the most money. The First Financial Bank team was the winning team in fundraising, while Remax Team Columbus won the best food honors.

Thompson Furniture and Mattress has held 10 of the events, raising more than $167 thousand dollars, with proceeds alternating between the Cheer Fund ant Turning Point Domestic Violence Services.

Thompson Furniture and Mattress has been on the corner of 25th and Central in Columbus since 1927.