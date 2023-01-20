Third House sessions set to start on Monday

Cindy Frey. Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will again be holding its Third House sessions during this legislative session. Third House is a chance for you to hear from your local legislators on issues before the state legislature and to question them on your concerns.

Cindy Frey, president of the local chamber, explains:

The sessions will again be virtual through the Zoom app.

The first Third House will be Monday, January 23rd at 8 a.m. There will also be sessions February 6th, March 6th and April 3rd.

Third House sessions are free and you are invited to attend.

To get the Zoom details, you can go to the Chamber website at www.columbusareachamber.com. If you want to submit a question to the legislators, you can email [email protected] .