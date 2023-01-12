Thick fog and heavy rain in morning forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for our area until 9 this morning.

The agency says visibility will be cut ot one quarter to one half mile in some portions of central and southern Indiana. You could encounter some hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

The weather service says if you are driving you should slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The agency is also warning of the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms in southeastern Indiana today.

According to the center in Louisville there is a marginal risk of severe weather in far southeastern Indiana early this morning and into the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes and hail are possible but the main threat is gusty, damaging winds.

The agency is also predicting heavy rainfall of up to two inches in southern Indiana with up to 1 and a half inches possible in Jackson and Jennings counties.