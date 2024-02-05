Theft of tools, heater lead to arrest of North Vernon man

A North Vernon man is facing charges after deputies discovered stolen equipment and drugs in his pickup last week.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputeis were called to a Campbell Township address on Thursday after several items were stolen, including chainsaws, a concrete saw and a propane heater. Evidence gathered at the scene led deputies to go to a home in the township where they found 43-year-old Kenneth C. Redkey in his vehicle in the driveway.

While talking with Redkey, deputies noticed several of the stolen pieces of eqipment in the bed of the pickup. A search also uncovered more stolen items as well as methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Redkey was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

The stolen items were returned to their owner.