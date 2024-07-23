Theater group and orchestra teaming up for “Chocolate Factory” play

The Mill Race Theatre Company and Columbus Indiana Philharmonic are announcing a collaboration on a production of “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.”

According to the organizations, the philharmonic will be serving as the orchestra for the production, set to take the stage next summer.

The presentation will take the stage July 18-20th of 2025 at the Judson S. Erne Auditorium at Columbus North High School.

This will be an updated musical presentation of “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory”. It will include many of the classic songs from the original film but the performances will feature modern twists such as the gum-chewing character Violet Beauregarde as the Queen of Pop or Mike Teavee being addicted to social media. The show is based on the novel by Roald Dahl.

Tickets are now available by purchasing a 2024-25 season ticket for the Mill Race Theatre Company. Individual tickets will be available next spring. You can get more information or buy a season ticket at online at www.millracetheatre.org.