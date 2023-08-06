The Wall That Heals Coming To Jackson County Fairgrounds This Week

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the

Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Jackson

County, Indiana on August 10th thru August 13th at the Jackson County fairgrounds. This event and will be

open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall That Heals honors more than three million

Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

There will be a “Welcome Home” ceremony at 10am on August 10th. This ceremony is only expected to last 30 minutes and all Vietnam Veterans are welcome to attend.