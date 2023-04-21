Tenderloin fundraiser today to benefit Our Hospice

A reminder that Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will be holding a pork tenderloin fundraiser today at the Columbus American Legion post on 25th Street.

You can buy a tenderloin meal including coleslaw and baked beans in exchange for a donation from 10:30 in the morning to 8 p.m. today.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, founded in 1980, is a not-for-profit, community-based hospice providing care in 16 counties with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.

You can get more information or make an order by calling 812-376-7036.