Temporary Road Closure: County Road 400N and County Road 1200 E

The Bartholomew County Highway Department advises motorists that a portion of County Road 400N will still be closed to traffic early next week.

County Road 400N, between Hartsville and County Road 1200E, will be shut down on Monday, January 30th, and Tuesday, January 31st, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., both days.

The highway department says the closure is so that workers can finish their tree removal project, which was interrupted by wintry weather last week.