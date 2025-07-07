Teen injured in suspected accidental shooting

A teen has been injured in an accidental shooting in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the 15-year-old boy was brought to Columbus Regional Hospital by a private vehicle at just after 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Deputies say that the shooting appears to be accidental and happened at a home in the Petersville area.

The teen was first treated at CRH, then flown by Lifeline helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He is listed in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing. Everyone involved is cooperating fully deputies say.