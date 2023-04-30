Teen dies in Edinburgh shooting Saturday

Pedro Castillo-Salmeron. Photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department.

An Edinburgh teen was shot to death Saturday and a 20-year-old is in custody.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of South Pleasant Drive where they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest. The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was identified by a witness as 20-year-old Pedro Castillo-Salmeron who had left the scene. Police located and arrested Castillo-Salmeron on a preliminary charge of reckless homicide.

Police say that there is no known motive for the shooting and they are still investigating. The name of the victim is being withheld by the Marion County Coroner’s office until the next of kin can be notified.

If you have an information on the incident, you are asked to contact Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little at (812) 526-3500.

