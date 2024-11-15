Teen dies after weekend shooting in Greenwood
A teenager shot early Sunday morning in Greenwood has died.
According to the Marion County Coroner’s office, 13-year-old James Davis died Thursday at Riley Hospital for Children.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home near Greenwood Community High School to what was originally reported as a suicide attempt. They found the injured teen and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
But investigators discovered that five other children were at the scene and a suspect, also a 13-year-old, fired the weapon and then called 911 to make the suicide attempt report. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and is being held at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility.
The other teens fled the scene, police say.
Story courtesy of Network Indiana