Teen dies after weekend shooting in Greenwood

A teenager shot early Sunday morning in Greenwood has died.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s office, 13-year-old James Davis died Thursday at Riley Hospital for Children.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home near Greenwood Community High School to what was originally reported as a suicide attempt. They found the injured teen and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

But investigators discovered that five other children were at the scene and a suspect, also a 13-year-old, fired the weapon and then called 911 to make the suicide attempt report. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and is being held at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The other teens fled the scene, police say.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana