Teen arrested over threats at Edinburgh Middle School

Edinburgh officials say a teen has been taken into custody after threats were made at the Edinburgh Middle School.

According to the Edinburgh Police Department, officers were notified yesterday that a 13-year-old boy allegedly made the threats. He was detained by police and then taken to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center. Police say there are no further concerns for the safety of the community.

Officials with the police and school system say that they take threats very seriously and the police will make arrests for all credible threats and forward charges to the prosecutor’s office . Police Chief Doyne Little said that Edinburgh police “work very closely with our Schools to ensure that we provide safe schools and to keep our community and children safe.”

Little urges anyone who sees something to say something.

The case remains under investigation and police are not releasing any more information at this time.