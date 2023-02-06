Teen arrested after incident with gun at Columbus East High School

Columbus police arrested a teen after a fight involving a firearm at Columbus East High School after a basketball game.

Police say that witnesses reported that 18-year-old Mason D. Larrison pointed a gun at a vehicle’s occupant and tried to open one of the vehicle’s doors. But the driver fled the parking lot. Police talked to the witnesses near Interstate 65 and Jonathan Moore Pike at about 10:15 p.m.

Larrison was arrested at his home and a firearm was recovered. Larrison was arrested on preliminary charges of Criminal Confinement, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

The incident remains under investigation.