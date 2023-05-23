Teen accused of stealing truck, crashing into Greensburg building

A teen is accused of stealing a pickup truck, getting into an accident, fleeing from police and then crashing into a pizza restaurant last week in Greensburg.

According to the Greensburg Police Department, the incident started Thursday night when a crash happened on Montgomery Road at about 8:24 p.m. and one of the drivers fled the scene in a blue pickup. City officers and Decatur County deputies searched for the vehicle and a deputy found it leaving a store parking lot.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but rather than stop the driver took off southbound before crashing into the restaurant building. Police discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Franklin Street.

Greensburg Fire Department assessed the damage to the building and its stability.

The driver, a 16-year-old, suffered a leg injury in the crash and was treated by Decatur County medics. After being treated for the injury, the teen was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on preliminary charges of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and reckless driving.