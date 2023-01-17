Teaching award nominations end on Friday

The deadline is coming up Friday for nominations for this year’s Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award.

Full-time elementary or secondary school teachers or educators working in a public, private, or parochial school in Bartholomew County are eligible. That includes classroom, special education, or specials teachers; certified educators; counselors; and administrators. Anyone or a group may nominate an educator to receive the award.

The award is sponsored by the Community Education Coalition and the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning. Traditionally, the award is presented at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

You can find nomination forms at the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning, the Bartholomew Consolidated administrative offices and in the main offices of schools in the county.