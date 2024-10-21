Taylorsville’s Hartman Drive to close for culvert work Tuesday

Bartholomew County officials say that Hartman Drive will be closing tomorrow for a culvert replacement.

According to the County Highway Department, the work will be going on between U.S. 31 and Willoughby Drive starting at about 7:30 a.m and lasting until about 4. All traffic that needs to access Hartman Drive will have to take Heflin Park Road and Willoughby Drive. No semis will be allowed to turn off of U.S. 31 to get to Hardees, although personal vehicles will be allowed.

You should avoid the area, if you can