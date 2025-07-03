Taylorsville rest stops to close for renovations; public input sought

Two rest stops in Bartholomew County could be expanding their truck parking space and planners want to hear your thoughts.

On Tuesday July 15th, INDOT will be holding a public meeting about the plans for the rest stops on Interstate 65 near Taylorsville . Organizers say that the project would reduce truck parking congestion by providing more capacity and improved facilities.

The project is expected to start this fall and would close the rest stops for almost two years. Both rest stops will be closed at the same time and there is no anticipated traffic disruption on the highway during the work.

The meeting will be at Ivy Tech Community College’s Moravec Hall on Central Avenue in Columbus. Doors will open at 5:30 and you will have a chance to talk with the project team and view displays about the project. A presentation will start at 6 p.m. and public comments will be taken.

If you can’t make it to the briefing, you can submit your comments online or by mail. Questions can be submitted to Imtiyaz Dalal with Janssen & Spaans Engineering, Inc. at [email protected], or via mail at 9120 Harrison Park Court, Indianapolis, Indiana 46216

Project information, including the presentation will be available online at bit.ly/TaylorsvilleRestAreaConversion.