Talking Tombstones returns Thursday to Columbus City Cemetery

Talking Tombstones, a fundraiser for the Bartholomew County Historical Society and Columbus Parks Foundation, is coming up this week.

The event will take place at the historic Columbus city cemetery south of Donner Park and will feature actors taking on the roles of famous residents of the past who are buried in the cemetery. There will be 30 stations you can visit at your own pace.

There will also be food trucks you can visit, located in the parking lot off of 19th Street.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with entrance to the cemetery at 16th and 19th streets.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the night of the event. You can get them through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-tombstones-tickets-883833609117 at the Bartholomew County Historical Society museum on Third Street or at the event.

For more information you can call the historical society at 812-372-3541.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society