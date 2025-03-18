Talk set for next week on Columbus Indiana Huey

You can learn more about the Columbus Indiana Huey helicopter at an event scheduled for next week.

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting a talk with members of the nonprofit Columbus Indiana Huey organization next week as the next in the Evelyn Seward Speaker Series. The talk with Jim Ogilvie, Michael Shores, and Gary Galbraith will explain the group’s mission to educate the community on the history of the vehicles, to honor all active military and veterans, to support air relief in times of need and to give everyone an opportunity to actually fly in a Huey helicopter.

Huey helicopters began production in 1956, and saw heavy use in the Vietnam War era.

Funding for the event is provided by the Evelyn Seward Speaker Series endowment. This is the first speaker series event so far this year.

The talk will be at the airport hanger from 6 to 7:15 p.m. the evening of Thursday March 27th. The hanger is at 2045 W. Taxiway Drive and you should take the second gate off of North Warren Drive. After the talk you will be able to look into the helicopter.