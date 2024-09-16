SWAT team called out twice Sunday night for shooting incidents

10 a.m. update

Columbus Police Department press release

One man is in custody on a felony charge after a shooting inside a Columbus home that resulted in another man being shot in the abdomen. Just after 9 p.m. on September 15, 2024, Columbus Police Department (CPD) officers were called to a shooting.

The 53-year-old male victim had been driven to a Columbus Fire Department station after being shot inside a residence in the 4400 block of Coles Drive. The 78-year-old male suspect stayed at the home.

CPD Officers went to the house and attempted to get the man to come outside. However, he did not initially exit. CPD SWAT, a combined team consisting of officers from CPD and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and detectives were called to the scene.

Eventually, the man came out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

The person who had been shot was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment.

Stephen Funkhauser, of Columbus, was arrested on the preliminarily charged of battery with a deadly weapon, as a level 3 felony.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Original story

The Columbus and Bartholomew County SWAT team was called out twice Sunday on shooting incidents.

Columbus police say that few details are available yet and more information will be released soon.

The SWAT team was called to the 4400 block of Coles Drive and found one man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to an Indianapolis area hospital. A suspect is in custody.

The second incident led to an alert for nearby residents to stay safe in their homes on Silver Fox Drive at about 11:15 p.m. last night. In that incident an armed man barricaded himself into a home. Shots were fired in that incident but only property was damaged. He eventually came out of the home peacefully and was taken into custody.